Top two ODI sides England and India set for an exciting series decider

England’s strong comeback in the second ODI, led by Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes, set up an exciting series finale with important ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League points up for grabs.

Overview

India v England, 3rd ODI

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Friday, 26 March; 01.30pm local time, 08.00am GMT

England’s thumping victory over India by six wickets caused a shift in momentum in favour of the visitors who won despite losing commanding players like Jofra Archer and Eoin Morgan mid-tour to injuries.

Ben Stokes scored a match-winning knock of 99 off just 52 balls. His innings was aligned with England’s formula of a run-chase that involved calculated counter-attacking shots and targeting specific bowlers which yielded a favourable result for England which was missing in the first ODI.

India would have to go back to the drawing board to re-assess their bowling tactics and compositions for the final match of the tour. The hosts are likely to make changes in the spin-department as both Krunal Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav have looked harmless with the ball in the middle overs.

After losing the Test and T20I series, England would be looking for redemption in the 50-over format and not go back home empty-handed.

Remember the last time

In the second ODI, India cruised to a daunting total of 336/6, thanks to KL Rahul’s hundred and half-centuries by Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant.

India was unnerved by the onslaught of Bairstow (124) and Stokes (99). The duo’s 175-run partnership snatched the match away from India’s clutches. England chased down the target with 39 balls to spare.

What they said

Prasidh Krishna (India Bowler): “We could have bowled better; I’m not denying the fact but we need to give credit to the way England played as well. Yes, it was an onslaught, we got it quite bad. That’s the game of cricket. I know we are going to bounce back stronger and it was the same situation last game, we did come back and have a great result for us.”

Jonny Bairstow (England opener): “Well, one I think there is a method it’s not we’re not just going out and playing rash shots and slogging there’s definitely a method behind it because you wouldn’t be doing it consistently over a period of time if there wasn’t a process. I promise you.”