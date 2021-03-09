Top Travel Bucket List Destinations

Bhubaneswar: Are you looking for inspiration for your next travel destination? Perhaps searching for travel bucket list ideas? Here are some travel bucket list ideas that may help you.

Anywhere in Alaska, USA

Anywhere you go in Alaska, you can prepare to be stunned by Mother Nature just showing off. Fly fishing, hunting, and hiking excursions from local lodges are some of the biggest draws for the avid outdoorsman in a state over twice the size of Texas, which also boasts over 100 volcanoes and 10,000 glaciers.

Tassili n’Ajjer National Park, Algeria

Its name means Plateau of Rivers, and this beautiful mountain range in the Algerian section of the Sahara desert is best known for ancient rock art and prehistoric sites from the Neolithic area.

Iguazu Falls, Brazil

If you think that the Niagara Falls are big, you have to visit Brazil to see the 275 waterfalls that join forces to create the giant Iguazu Fall’s majestic display.

Victoria Falls, Zambia

Forming the border between Zambia and Zimbabwe, you will find a spectacular wonder once called “Mosi-oa-Tunya” or “The Smoke That Thunders” by the Kololo tribe living there in the 1800s. Today, it is known as the greatest curtain of falling water in the world.

Sea of Stars, Vaadhoo Island, Maldives

This small island in Maldives is famous for bringing the sky to earth. The phenomenon can be credited to tiny phytoplankton known as dinoflagellates that create bioluminescence, which makes the “stars” dance through the waves.