Singapore: Leading CEOs from prominent Singaporean companies recently met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to affirm their investment intentions in India.

The assembly featured executives from Blackstone Singapore, Temasek Holdings, Sembcorp Industries Limited, CapitaLand Investment, ST Telemedia Global Data Centers, and Singapore Airlines, among others.

In the meeting, these corporate leaders reiterated their dedication to bolstering economic cooperation and investing across various sectors in India. Their commitment underscores India’s appeal as a prime investment hub and reflects the strategic efforts to enhance bilateral trade and economic expansion.

The investment pledges from these esteemed Singaporean enterprises are anticipated to make a substantial impact on India’s economic development. The investment scope discussed spans multiple sectors, including infrastructure, real estate, data centres, and aviation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on a two-day sojourn to Singapore, arrived on September 4 for his fifth state visit. During his stay, he and Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong decided to upgrade their countries’ relationship to a “comprehensive strategic partnership.”

Additionally, the Prime Ministers toured AEM, a vanguard Singaporean company in the semiconductor and electronics industry, signifying an important move towards strengthening bilateral semiconductor industry ties. At AEM, they received updates on the firm’s pivotal position in the global semiconductor supply chain, its ongoing activities, and its prospective plans with India.

The Singapore Semiconductor Industry Association also presented an overview of Singapore’s semiconductor landscape and discussed potential collaborative ventures with India.