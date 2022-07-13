Top Of The Tree: India Quick Claims Mantle As No.1 Ranked ODI Bowler

Dubai: India star Jaspit Bumrah has added to his ever-growing list of accolades by becoming the world’s top ranked one-day bowler on the latest MRF Tyres ICC Men’s ODI Player Rankings.

Fresh from his match-winning spell of 6/19 in the opening match of the three-game ODI series against England at The Oval on Tuesday, Bumrah has claimed top spot on the bowler rankings from New Zealand pacer Trent Boult.

The latest set of rankings was released by the ICC on Wednesday and Bumrah jumped an amazing five spots to claim top billing in the 50-over game.

Bumrah was at his brilliant best against Jos Buttler’s side as he used the new ball expertly to rip through England’s world-class top-order, before returning later in the innings to finish the demolition.

His efforts stood out in a dominant performance and India great Sachin Tendulkar took to social media after the match to praise the classy right-arm quick.

Bumrah is one of only three bowlers to be ranked in the top 10 for Tests and ODI cricket and earlier this month made history when he was at the crease when England quick Stuart Broad conceded a world record 35 runs in one over of a Test match.

New Zealander Boult drops to second behind Bumrah, with Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi (third), Australia seamer Josh Hazelwood (fourth) and Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman (fifth) rounding out the top five.

Bumrah’s new-ball partner Mohammed Shami also made a jump up the rankings for bowlers, with the pacer rising three places to equal 23rd on the back of his three-wicket haul against England.

Skipper Rohit Sharma top-scored for India in that match with an unbeaten 76, but the India captain still remains in fourth place on the rankings for batters.

He does, however, move within a solitary rating point of team-mate and third-placed batter Virat Kohli and could rise above the former skipper with further good performances during the remainder of the series.

India veteran Shikhar Dhawan chimed in with an unbeaten 31 against England and he moved up one spot to equal 12th on the batter rankings as a result.

There wasn’t much movement from an England perspective, but a handful of New Zealand and Ireland players did catch the eye following the opening two matches of their ODI series in Dublin.

Ireland young gun Harry Tector scored his maiden ODI in the opening game of the series and he jumps up 10 places to be ranked 34th on the rankings for batters.

New Zealand spinner Mitchell Santner rises one spot to fifth on the rankings for all-rounders following his two-wicket haul in the second match of the Ireland series, while Bangladesh tweaker Mehidy Hasan Miraz jumps two spots and inside the top 10 following his Player of the Match performance in his side’s victory over West Indies.

Conversely, India could drop back behind Pakistan and down to fourth if they lose the final two matches of the series against England.

Pakistan’s next ODI assignment is in Rotterdam against the Netherlands next month, with Babar Azam’s team scheduled to play three 50-over matches during a five-day period.