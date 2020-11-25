Odisha CM Writes To PM Modi; Seeks Centre’s Clarity On Class X, XII Exams

Bhubaneswar: In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik requested the Union government to bring clarity on the time frame for conduct of the Board and Higher Secondary Examinations and duration of academic session 2020-21.

Patnaik said all enrolled students and their parents and teachers are in a state of uncertainty leading to anxiety due to absence of clarity on academic session.

“As all competitive entrance examinations and admission in institutions of high education are interlinked, national guidelines with tentative timelines will help the states frame appropriate strategy. It will also help students anxious about the exam dates to plan and prepare accordingly,” the CM wrote.

The CM informed that the Odisha government has decided to keep educational institutions closed till December 31 after consultation with different stakeholders and experts.

“We have been trying to reach out to the maximum number of students digitally through different modes. But it is not possible to cover all students and prepare them for the Boards and different competitive examinations,” he said.