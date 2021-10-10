Top Maoist Leader
Top Maoist Leader Surrenders In Kandhamal

By PragativadiNews
Kandhamal: A top Maoist leader, associated with BGN division in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, surrendered before police in Kandhamal today. He was identified as Rahul Musaki aka Pintu.

Pintu, a native of Talat village under Jegrugunda gram panchayat in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, had joined the Maoist movement in 2015.

He was working as a Party Member (PM) in Bansadhara-Ghumusar-Nagavali division of the banned CPI (Maoist).

The police have assured rehabilitation and monetary assistance to Pintu in accordance with the Odisha government’s surrender policy.

