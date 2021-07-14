Top Maoist Leader Ravula Ranjith Surrenders In Hyderabad

Telangana: Top Maoist leader and platoon commander Ravula Ranjith alias Srikanth surrendered before the Director General of Police Mahender Reddy at Telangana police headquarters on Wednesday.

As per reports, Ravula Ranjith was serving as forest battalion committee chief.

Ranjith’s health condition worsened following which he surrendered before the police.

Though Ranjit had attended school in Nizamabad, later he joined underground armed formations after completion of his Class-X in April 2015. Later in November 2019, he got elevated as Platoon Party Committee (PPC) Member.