Top Let Commander, His Pakistani Accomplice Killed In Srinagar Encounters

Srinagar: A top local Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander and his Pakistani accomplice were killed in separate encounters on Srinagar outskirts on Monday, police said.

Police said Lashkar’s top local commander, Saleem Parray, a native of Bandipora district in North Kashmir, was neutralised in a brief shooting in Shalimar area but his Pakistani accomplice managed to flee the spot.

An hour later, in a separate gunfight in a nearby area at Hanvan, the Pakistani accomplice identified as Hafiz alias Hamza was gunned down, the police said

According to police, Parray, one of the most wanted militants of Kashmir, was involved in a series of civilian killings and the other militant Hafiz, was behind the recent killing of two policemen in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.