Top JeM Terrorist Commander Sham Sofi Killed In Pulwama

Srinagar: Top terrorist commander of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) Sham Sofi was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

“Top JeM Commander #terrorist Sham Sofi killed in Tral #Encounter,” the IGP Vijay Kumar said on Kashmir Zone Police’s Twitter handle.

Acting on specific inputs, security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Tilwani Mohalla Waggad in the Tral area of Awantipora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

An encounter broke out after the militants opened fire at the security personnel, who retaliated.

Talking to news agency ANI, the IGP informed that neutralised terrorist Shamim Sofi aka Sham Sofi was the top local commander of the JeM.

“The terrorist killed in Tral encounter has been identified as Shamim Sofi aka Sham Sofi. He was the top local commander of the Jaish-e-Mohammed. He was first arrested in 2004 and spent 2 years in jail under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act, 1978 (PSA). He became active after coming out of jail,” informed Kumar.

“It is a big achievement for security forces in that area. We’re searching the area for another terrorist. Earlier today, Sham Sofi was killed in an encounter that broke out at Tilwani Mohalla in the Tral area of Awantipora of Jammu and Kashmir, said IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar.