Top JeM Commander Among Two Killed In Encounter In J&K’s Awantipora

New Delhi: At least two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Awantipora on Monday.

While one has been identified as top Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) commander Kaiser Koka, the identification of the other terrorist is being ascertained.

#AwantiporaEncounterUpdate: #Terrorist Kaiser Koka #neutralised. Identification of 2nd terrorist being ascertained. #Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including 01 USA made rifle (M-4 Carbine), 01 pistol and other materials have been recovered.@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/LghRwJ27sU — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) July 11, 2022

According to reports, Koka was involved in many terror activities in South Kashmir since 2018.

Security forces also recovered incriminating material, arms and ammunition, including a USA-made rifle (M-4 Carbine) and a pistol.