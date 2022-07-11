Encounter
National

Top JeM Commander Among Two Killed In Encounter In J&K’s Awantipora

By Pragativadi News Service
67

New Delhi: At least two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Awantipora on Monday.

While one has been identified as top Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) commander Kaiser Koka, the identification of the other terrorist is being ascertained.

<>

</>

According to reports, Koka was involved in many terror activities in South Kashmir since 2018.

Security forces also recovered incriminating material, arms and ammunition, including a USA-made rifle (M-4 Carbine) and a pistol.

Pragativadi News Service 6252 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking