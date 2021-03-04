Top Hiking Destinations In India For Adventure Seekers

Bhubaneswar: Hiking is a lifetime experience, which offers you a high adrenaline rush and a chance to come close to the wonders of nature. Trekking in India is an activity that should be on every traveller’s bucket list, especially as the world slowly begins to open up again.

Trekking in Manali, Himachal Pradesh

Manali is the epicenter of adventure in Himachal Pradesh and is one of the top hiking destinations in India. There are numerous things to do and see here. Be it adrenaline-pumping outdoor sports, or experiential hiking trips, Manali has all the options. The best place to start hiking in Manali is the Solang Valley. It is also called locally as Snow Point. You can trek up to this point or take a public bus.

Doon Valley Trek, Garhwal, Uttarakhand

Hiking in Garhwal is always an exhilarating experience. You trek through flower meadows and thick forests. The Har Ki Doon Valley presents you with varied flora and fauna. Hiking through the Har Ki Doon Valley is a 50-mile trip. It is only for trekkers who like to hike in fair weather conditions. You will hike through a steady gradient in the valley and is relatively easier compared to Himalayan trails where you have to navigate from one valley to the other.

Araku Valley Trek

One of the best hikes in India, this trek is an expanse of green that brings the traveler closer to nature with the passing of each turn. Located on the Eastern Ghats, this trek is spread across an area of 36kms. Bora Caves and Katiki Waterfalls are among the major highlights of this trek, which takes the hiker to the highest peak in Andhra Pradesh.

Kodachadri Trek

The southern spectrum of the Indian subcontinent possesses a number of trekking places which are exceptional in their own forms. Among the famous treks of south India, the Kodachadri trek holds a prominent position with its beauty and diversity of landscapes. Hidlumane falls is one of the famous pit stops along the trek.

Chembra Peak Trek

Trek to one of the tallest peaks of Kerala, this trek is among the most famous trekking places in India. The lush green meadows and the heart-shaped lake make for a soul-stirring recipe which is bound to influence the trekkers in the best possible manner.

Though a little tough, the terrain is a delight for trekkers offering astounding views and spectacular experiences.