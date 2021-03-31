Top Foods To Clear Up Your Skin

Bhubaneswar: Making your diet a healthy mix of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts, and seeds can be effective in improving your skin condition. Humble ingredients from your very kitchen can be the perfect solution for your skincare issues. To give you a head start on practicing the very first step of skincare, we rounded up the top things you should be eating to promote clearer skin.

Oranges

The peel of the orange actually contains more vitamin C than the orange itself. The peel contains antimicrobial and antibacterial properties so using it regularly in face packs will give you clear and brighter skin in no time. What’s in season will make your skin glow. An orange peel and yogurt face pack to instantly rejuvenate your skin; all you need is 1 tablespoon of orange peel powder and 2 tablespoons of yogurt to do the trick. You can also add 1 tablespoon of sandalwood powder and 1 tablespoon of walnut powder to 1 tablespoon of orange peel powder with a few drops of lemon juice and rose water to get bright skin.

Pumpkin

Pumpkins have it all – antioxidants, vitamins (A and C), and minerals. Pumpkins are rich in zinc which is vital in the creation of new skin cells, and also helps regulate oil production, improve skin tone and reduce the appearance of open pores. All you have to do is eat a handful of pumpkin seeds to brighten your complexion and get the glow you’ve always wanted. You can also apply a DIY face mask of 3 teaspoons pumpkin, ½ teaspoon honey, and ½ teaspoon milk for 15-20 minutes.

Tomato

“Tomatoes are packed with natural vitamins and minerals, including Vitamin A, K, B1, B3, B5, B6, B7, and vitamin C”. Tomatoes contain lycopene which makes it stand out in the beauty world. You can apply the pulp or juice of tomatoes on your skin to activate the lycopene benefits. And if this couldn’t get any better, the pulp of tomatoes also helps tighten pores and prevent pimples since tomatoes are acidic in nature. It also acts as a natural sunscreen.

Strawberries

Being rich in alpha-hydroxyl acid, strawberries help get rid of dead skin cells. Strawberries also boost up collagen production, minimise fine lines and wrinkles due to the presence of vitamin C. Also, omega-3 fatty acids present in strawberries help lighten the skin tone. All you need to do is add 1 tablespoon cocoa powder and 1 tablespoon honey to mashed strawberries and apply on your face for 15 minutes to get glowing skin.