Top Five Wildlife Safaris In India To Visit In 2021

Bhubaneswar: Wildlife has always attracted nature and animal lovers. As human beings, we are always very close to wildlife and nature. But with more than 100 national parks, 40 tiger reserves, and 450 wildlife sanctuaries in India, it is sometimes difficult & confusing to decide where to go for wildlife holidays in India. We are giving information about the five best destinations where you can enjoy wildlife safari holidays to the fullest.

Hemis National Park, Ladakh

If you’re one who likes the ultimate thrill of the high altitude, chilly winds, and animals, the Hemis National Park is your paradise. Spreading 4400 sq km, the park is home to 16 species of mammals and 73 birds apart from the snow leopard.

It is best known for Snow leopards, Tibetan argali sheep, Ibex, Blue sheep, chukhar, snow cocks, golden eagles to name some. As many as 100 endangered snow leopards call this their home.

Best time to visit – May to September is the best time to visit. In November due to heavy snowfall, the park closes the safari.

Jim Corbett, Uttarakhand

Jim Corbett is perhaps one of India’s best-known wildlife parks, being Asia’s very first National Park. Residing in this park is the most furious member of the cat family – the Tigers. People from different nations visit Corbett just to get a glimpse of these wild cats. Besides tigers, there are Serow, Goral, Himalayan Tahr among other fascinating wild species.

Best time to visit – Mid-November to June end with tigers best spotted from March to May.

Bandhavgarh National Park, Madhya Pradesh

If you want to see the majestic Royal Bengal Tigers then look no further than the Bandhavgarh National Park. Bandhavgarh is counted among the best places for a wildlife safari in India, presently being a protected environment wherein different wild beings can live and prosper. The tiger population is one of the most densely populated in India. In the past, it also served as a hunting ground for the royals.

Best time to visit – October to June and tigers are sighted sound March to May.

Kaziranga National Park, Assam

Spanning across 429.69 square kilometers, the Kaziranga National Park is home to the largest population of One Horned Rhinoceros in the world. Being far away from human inhabitance is perhaps the reason for the flourishing wildlife here. Apart from the rhinos, elephants, bears, panthers, and various pretty birds traverse the landscape of the park.

Best time to visit – November to April is the ideal time to visit.

Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary, Kerala

This picturesque, 192,000-acre wildlife sanctuary located in the lap of the Western Ghats in Kerela, offers a lush environment for its inhabitants. There are plenty of tigers to see apart from birdwatchers who enjoy the park for its tropical species. One can also boat around the park to see the animals up real close like the elephants.

Best time to visit – Open throughout the year, September to December is the best time to go here.