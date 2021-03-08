Top Five Indian Cities For Food Lovers

Bhubaneswar: Food acts as a getaway to experience diverse cultures and immerse ourselves in the best of everything that a city can offer. And India offers a plethora of authentic cuisines to sink our teeth into. Each city across this sub-continent has its own unique set of flavours and culinary style. From north to south and everywhere in between, discover the best places in this South Asian country for food lovers.

Here are five cities in India for food lovers.

Kolkata

Kolkata is among those Indian cities for food lovers, which never disappoints the food lovers when it comes to food. From sweets that melt in your mouth to the best Kathi Rolls that would leave a lingering taste in your mouth, this city has it all. When in Kolkata, you should never miss the authentic Chinese food at China Town, and Phuchka, Mughlai Paratha, and Cutlets from the narrow streets of North Kolkata.

Delhi

The capital of the country is also known to be the food capital of India for food lovers. They have some of the best street food city in India, widely famous for their range of street food like Chaat, Chhole Bhature, to the amazing Butter Chicken. When in Delhi, you should not miss delicacies like Nihaari, Daulat ki Chaat, Moth Kachori, and Kesar Lassi.

Hyderabad

Every foodie knows the Hyderabadi Biryani is a one of a kind dish this city offers and is considered as the best biryani in India. But that’s not the only delicacy that this ancient city has to offer. They are also widely popular for serving the best street food in India.

Lucknow

The city of Nawabs is heaven among the Indian cities for food lovers, yet another city acclaimed as the food capital of India. In this city, you will find the best of Awadhi cuisine. Kebabs, Biryani, Korma, just name it. The street-side chaat shops are equally good at tickling your taste buds.

Patna

If you do not know what Litti-Chokha is, nor can you call yourself a foodie and neither have you tasted one of the best cuisines served in India. You cannot call yourself a foodie. Find the most authentic and delicious Litti-Chokha compared to any of the Indian cities for food lovers in the streets of Patna, along with other lip-smacking favorites like Aloo Kachalu, Ghughni Choora, Dahi Choora, and a lot more.