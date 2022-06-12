Top Fashion Designer Found Dead In Hyderabad Home, Suicide Suspected

Telangana: Celebrity fashion designer Prathyusha Garimella was found dead on Saturday in suspicious circumstances at her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad, Telangana.

Prathyusha, who was the founder of her own label named Prathyusha Garimella, used to run a fashion studio in Banjara Hills and had top clients from Tollywood, Bollywood and also from other sectors.

The Circle Inspector of Banjara Hills has stated that she was found lying in the bathroom and that her dead body has been shifted to Osmania hospital for post-mortem examination. She is suspected to have died by suicide.

Police have seized a carbon monoxide cylinder from her bedroom. A case has been registered in Banjara Hills under provisions related to a suspicious death and a further probe will be carried out.