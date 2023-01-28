Top Earphones Under 2K In India
Bhubaneswar: Nowadays, wireless earphones or TWS earbuds have become a necessary accessory. However, with tons of options present under every price segment. We have a list of the best Bluetooth earphones under 2000.
1. OPPO Enco M32
Specification:
Bluetooth: Bluetooth 5.0, up to 10m
Drivers Size: 10 mm
Codec Support: AAC, SBC
Battery: approx 25h
Charging: approx 1 h
Water Resistance: IP55
Other Features: Fast charging, Quick pair
2. Oneplus Bullets Wireless Z2
Specification:
Bluetooth: Bluetooth 5.0, up to 10m
Drivers Size: 12.4 mm
Codec Support: AAC, SBC
Battery: approx 26-27h
Charging: approx 1.2h
Water Resistance: IP55
Other Features: Fast charging, Quick pair
3. OPPO Enco Buds2
Specification:
Bluetooth: Bluetooth 5.2, up to 10m
Codec Support: AAC, SBC, Dolby
Battery: Up to 5 (Earbuds, 70%), approx 25-26h (with charging case)
Charging: approx 1.3h for earbuds, 2h for charging case
Water Resistance: IPX4
ANC: No
Other Features: Dolby, Fast Charging, Game Mode, App Support
4. Realme Buds Air 3 Neo
Specification:
Bluetooth: Bluetooth 5.2, up to 10m
Codec Support: AAC, SBC
Battery: Up to 5 (Earbuds, 70%), approx 26-27h (with charging case)
Charging: approx 1h for earbuds, 2h for charging case
Water Resistance: IPX5
ANC: No
Other Features: Dolby, Fast Charging, Game Mode, App Support
5. SONY WI-C100
Specification:
Bluetooth: Bluetooth 5.0, up to 10m
Drivers Size: 12.4 mm
Codec Support: AAC, SBC, DSEE
Battery: approx 23h
Charging: approx 1 h
Water Resistance: IPX4
Other Features: Fast charging, Sony Link App Support, DSEE, Sony 360 Audio, EQ
