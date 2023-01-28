Earphones
Tech

Top Earphones Under 2K In India

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Nowadays, wireless earphones or TWS earbuds have become a necessary accessory. However, with tons of options present under every price segment. We have a list of the best Bluetooth earphones under 2000.

1. OPPO Enco M32

Oppo Enco M32 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic,10 Mins Charge - 20Hrs Music Fast Charge, 28Hrs Battery Life,10mm Driver, IP55 Dust & Water Resistant (Black) : Amazon.in: Electronics

Specification:

Bluetooth: Bluetooth 5.0, up to 10m

Drivers Size: 10 mm

Codec Support: AAC, SBC

Battery: approx 25h

Charging: approx 1 h

Water Resistance: IP55

Other Features: Fast charging, Quick pair

2. Oneplus Bullets Wireless Z2

Buy OnePlus Bullets Z2 Wireless Neckband Earphone with AI Noise Cancellation, Magico Black at Reliance Digital

Specification:

Bluetooth: Bluetooth 5.0, up to 10m

Drivers Size: 12.4 mm

Codec Support: AAC, SBC

Battery: approx 26-27h

Charging: approx 1.2h

Water Resistance: IP55

Other Features: Fast charging, Quick pair

3. OPPO Enco Buds2

Oppo Enco Buds 2: Most affordable TWS launched in India - Smartprix

Specification:

Bluetooth: Bluetooth 5.2, up to 10m

Codec Support: AAC, SBC, Dolby

Battery: Up to 5 (Earbuds, 70%), approx 25-26h (with charging case)

Charging: approx 1.3h for earbuds, 2h for charging case

Water Resistance: IPX4

ANC: No

Other Features: Dolby, Fast Charging, Game Mode, App Support

4. Realme Buds Air 3 Neo

Realme Buds Air 3 Neo launched: Price, Specifications - Gizmochina

Specification:

Bluetooth: Bluetooth 5.2, up to 10m

Codec Support: AAC, SBC

Battery: Up to 5 (Earbuds, 70%), approx 26-27h (with charging case)

Charging: approx 1h for earbuds, 2h for charging case

Water Resistance: IPX5

ANC: No

Other Features: Dolby, Fast Charging, Game Mode, App Support

5. SONY WI-C100

Experience Dolby Atmos and impressive battery life with Sony Indiaâ€™s newly launched wireless headphones - The Live Nagpur

Specification:

Bluetooth: Bluetooth 5.0, up to 10m

Drivers Size: 12.4 mm

Codec Support: AAC, SBC, DSEE

Battery: approx 23h

Charging: approx 1 h

Water Resistance: IPX4

Other Features: Fast charging, Sony Link App Support, DSEE, Sony 360 Audio, EQ

