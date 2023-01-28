Top Earphones Under 2K In India

Bhubaneswar: Nowadays, wireless earphones or TWS earbuds have become a necessary accessory. However, with tons of options present under every price segment. We have a list of the best Bluetooth earphones under 2000.

1. OPPO Enco M32

Specification:

Bluetooth: Bluetooth 5.0, up to 10m

Drivers Size: 10 mm

Codec Support: AAC, SBC

Battery: approx 25h

Charging: approx 1 h

Water Resistance: IP55

Other Features: Fast charging, Quick pair

2. Oneplus Bullets Wireless Z2

Specification:

Bluetooth: Bluetooth 5.0, up to 10m

Drivers Size: 12.4 mm

Codec Support: AAC, SBC

Battery: approx 26-27h

Charging: approx 1.2h

Water Resistance: IP55

Other Features: Fast charging, Quick pair

3. OPPO Enco Buds2

Specification:

Bluetooth: Bluetooth 5.2, up to 10m

Codec Support: AAC, SBC, Dolby

Battery: Up to 5 (Earbuds, 70%), approx 25-26h (with charging case)

Charging: approx 1.3h for earbuds, 2h for charging case

Water Resistance: IPX4

ANC: No

Other Features: Dolby, Fast Charging, Game Mode, App Support

4. Realme Buds Air 3 Neo

Specification:

Bluetooth: Bluetooth 5.2, up to 10m

Codec Support: AAC, SBC

Battery: Up to 5 (Earbuds, 70%), approx 26-27h (with charging case)

Charging: approx 1h for earbuds, 2h for charging case

Water Resistance: IPX5

ANC: No

Other Features: Dolby, Fast Charging, Game Mode, App Support

5. SONY WI-C100

Specification:

Bluetooth: Bluetooth 5.0, up to 10m

Drivers Size: 12.4 mm

Codec Support: AAC, SBC, DSEE

Battery: approx 23h

Charging: approx 1 h

Water Resistance: IPX4

Other Features: Fast charging, Sony Link App Support, DSEE, Sony 360 Audio, EQ