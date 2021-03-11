Top Bird Watching Sites Across India

New Delhi: India is home to thousands of bird species making it a paradise for bird watchers. Every state in India has amazing birding areas, this also extends to certain cities as well and their outskirts.

So if you are fascinated by birds then grab your binoculars and set out to these incredible bird-watching sites in India:

Mishmi Hills, Arunachal Pradesh

Mishmi Hills are situated at the Northeastern tip of Arunachal Pradesh. The hills are a diverse lot, ranging from the lush green plains and dense forests to the snow-capped mountains of the lower Himalayan ranges. Along with the variety of the topography comes a coloured package of birds. A birder’s paradise, these hills offer views of over 680 species of birds, including Sclater’s monal, fire-tailed myzornis, black-headed greenfinch, and grey-headed bullfinch. Sub-tropical weather can be expected here from 5 degrees to 38 degrees celsius.

Keoladeo National Park, Rajasthan

For those whose interests do not end at birds, Keoladeo National Park in Rajasthan offers additional wildlife, apart from the winged creatures. Also known as Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary, the area is a man-made collection of wetlands, woodlands, and grasslands. As one could imagine, the mosaic of terrain are home to a bunch of species- 366 bird species, 50 species of fish, 13 species of snakes, 7 amphibian species, and 5 species of lizards. Among the 366 bird species are grey hornbills, painted storks, sarus cranes, open billed storks, and cormorants. The area is away from the city, a quiet reserve ideal for bird-watching.

Mangalajodi, Odisha

On first thought of birding in Odisha, Chilika Lake is an obvious priority. The large lagoon is home to thousands of birds and offers spectacular views. However, for a birder, the offbeat experiences hold a more enamoring memory than those commercially popular. Mangalajodi is one such location. Nestled on the northeast frontier of Chilika Lake, the hamlet is a haven for around 100 species of birds, including open billed storks, black-tailed godwits, and black-winged stilts. After an unforgettable birding trip, you can also travel to the nearby village of Brahmandi potters to shop for the artisanal works of clay or visit the vivid Shiva temple.

Bhigwan, Maharashtra

Did you know a group of flamingoes is known as a flamboyance? Just the mention of the word works up a painted visual image of pink elegance. For those who wish to recreate this image in their memory, the Bhigwan bird sanctuary is the ideal location. In magnificent amounts, flamingoes flock at the backwaters of the Ujaini Dam in Pune. Other birds to look out for are kingfishers, sandpipers, ruddy shelducks, and pond herons. January and February are ideal months to spot birds. If you wish to make the most of your time, you can also opt for the night trails offered to view geckos, nightjars, and Indian chameleons.

Thattekad Bird Sanctuary, Kerala

It seems like God’s own country keeps on giving to those who visit. Nestled in Kerala’s Ernakulam district is Thattekad Bird Sanctuary, home to an impressive 250 species of birds. From crimson-backed sunbirds, Nilgiri wood pigeons, black baza, and Sri Lanka frogmouths to Malabar parakeet, Nilgiri flycatchers, and white-bellied woodpeckers. Thattekad is the only bird sanctuary in the state but still provides a memorable experience attracting many birders to the sole site in Kerala. Photographers may especially find themselves particularly excited.