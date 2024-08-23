Top 5 stories showed us there is no age to learn

Learning has no age limit, and some series and movies have beautifully captured this timeless truth. These narratives show us that no matter how old we are, there’s always room for growth, curiosity, and transformation.

Whether it’s a retired teacher discovering new passions, a grandparent mastering modern technology, or an elder who finally pursues a lifelong dream, these stories remind us that life’s lessons never stop.

Here are the top 5 TV stories that prove learning is a lifelong journey, inspiring viewers to embrace education at any stage of life.

Nil Battey Sannata – Zee 5

Apeksha “Apu” Sahay, an unmotivated student, struggles with math and believes she’s destined to follow in her mother’s footsteps as a maid. Her single mother, Chanda, determined to change Apu’s mindset, enrols in her daughter’s school to learn math and tutor Apu herself. Despite Apu’s ridicule, Chanda excels, inspiring Apu to study harder. After a series of misunderstandings and setbacks, Apu realizes her mother’s sacrifices and rekindles her interest in education. Together, they complete their SSC year, and Apu eventually pursues her dream of joining the Indian Administrative Service, inspired by her mother’s unwavering dedication.

English Vinglish – Jio Cinema

Shashi Godbole, a traditional homemaker and laddoo entrepreneur in Pune, is constantly belittled by her husband and daughter for her poor English skills, leaving her insecure and under-confident. When she travels to New York for her niece’s wedding, a rude encounter at a coffee shop motivates her to secretly enrol in a conversational English course. As she navigates the unfamiliar city and excels in her classes, Shashi gains self-confidence and earns the respect of her classmates. At the wedding, Shashi delivers a heartfelt speech in English, surprising her family and earning their newfound respect.

Bachubhai – Shemaroo Me

Bachubhai follows the inspiring journey of an older man who bravely returns to college in a bold bid to reclaim his career. Navigating a whirlwind of challenges, he embarks on an extraordinary adventure full of unexpected twists. Can he overcome all obstacles and achieve his dream? This film beautifully explores themes of perseverance, self-discovery, and the lifelong pursuit of knowledge, all wrapped in a delightful mix of comedy and drama. More than just a comedy-drama, It is a heartwarming reminder that it’s never too late to chase your dreams. With its engaging storyline and the perfect blend of humour and emotion, this film is a must-watch for anyone seeking motivation and a good laugh.

Dasvi – Netflix

Ganga Ram Chaudhary, a charismatic but corrupt Chief Minister, finds himself in jail, where a no-nonsense superintendent, Jyoti Deswal, strips him of his privileges. Mocked by his lack of education, Chaudhary resolves to earn his 10th-grade diploma while in prison. Despite initial struggles and attempts by his wife, Bimmo, to sabotage him, Chaudhary finds inspiration and dedicates himself to his studies. As he prepares for his exams, Jyoti helps him, recognizing the positive changes education has brought. After passing his exams and regaining political power, Chaudhary chooses to become the Minister of Education, showing his growth and newfound respect for learning.

Goldie Ahuja Matric Pass – Disney+ Hotstar

In a bid to finally pass the 10th standard and complete his education, 40-year-old school dropout Goldie finds himself in an unusual situation—he enrols in the same school as his son and discovers that his wife is his class teacher. Despite being a successful businessman, Goldie’s life takes a surprising turn as he’s forced to return to the classroom. As he juggles homework, exams, and the dynamics of being a student alongside his son, Goldie embarks on a journey filled with humour, challenges, and unexpected life lessons, proving that it’s never too late to finish what you started.