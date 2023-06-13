Top 5 Desserts Of Odisha That Everyone Must Try At Least Once In Lifetime

Located on the east coast of India, Odisha has a long history of cultural and culinary traditions that have influenced its mouth-watering sweets and dessert culture.

Odia cuisine is known for its rich and diverse range of sweets and desserts, which are an integral part of the state’s culinary heritage.

Here are the Top 5 Desserts Of Odisha you can relish.

Chenna Poda Chenna Gaja Chenna Jhilli Rasagulla Rasabali

Chenna Poda is a delicious dessert of Odisha. The name “Chenna Poda” literally translates to “burnt cheese, which actually makes it a delectable treat that has a unique flavour and texture. The dessert is made from chenna, which is a type of cheese that’s made from curdled milk. The chenna is mixed with sugar, ghee and cardamom powder to create a sweet and aromatic mixture. This mixture is then poured into a baking dish and baked in an oven until it turns a golden-brown colour.

Chenna Gaja

Chenna Gaja is a popular sweet dish from the Indian state of Odisha. It is made from chenna (cottage cheese) and sugar syrup. The chenna is kneaded until it becomes smooth and then shaped into small rectangular pieces. These pieces are then deep-fried until they turn golden brown and crispy. After frying, they are soaked in hot sugar syrup for some time, which makes them soft and juicy.

Chenna Jhilli

Chenna Jhilli is a popular sweet dish from the Indian state of Odisha. It is a deep-fried dessert made with chhena, which is a type of cottage cheese that is made with curdling milk. To prepare Chenna Jhilli, the chhena is kneaded into a smooth dough and shaped into thin, elongated strips or coils. These strips are then deep-fried until they are crispy and golden brown. The fried chhena is then soaked in a sugar syrup flavoured with cardamom and sometimes garnished with nuts or saffron.

Rasagulla

Odia Rasgulla is a delightful dessert that originated in the eastern state of Odisha in India. While many people associate Rasgulla with the neighbouring state of West Bengal, the truth is that Odisha has a claim to its origins as well. Odia Rasgulla is made from chenna, which is a type of cheese that’s made by curdling milk. The chenna is then kneaded into small balls and cooked in a sugar syrup until it absorbs the sweetness and becomes spongy.

Rasabali

Rasabali is a traditional sweet dish from the Indian state of Odisha. It is made from flattened balls of chhena (cottage cheese) that are deep-fried until golden brown, and then soaked in a sweet and creamy syrup made from milk, sugar, and cardamom. To prepare Rasabali, the chhena is kneaded with a small amount of flour and shaped into small, flat patties or balls. These patties are then deep-fried in ghee until they are golden brown and crispy on the outside. In a separate pan, the syrup is prepared by boiling milk, sugar, and cardamom until it thickens and becomes creamy. The fried chhena patties are then soaked in the syrup for several hours, allowing them to absorb the flavours and become soft and creamy.

So if you on visit to Odisha, don’t forget to try these sweet dishes that’s sure to leave a lasting impression!