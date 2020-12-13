Top 12 Beauty Tips For Brides To Be

New Delhi: Months are spent on deciding the wedding date, the invitation lists, and the decorations. The thoughts of her clothing and accessories consume the bride’s every waking moment. In the midst of all the planning and organizing, the bride forgets the most important thing to take care of – herself.

We bring to you the top pre-wedding beauty tips for brides-to-be, which may turn out to be a lifesaver in the middle of all the wedding chaos. Have a look!

1.CTM

Cleansing, toning, and moisturizing should regularly be done without fail. This will keep your skin glowing and youthful. A clean and dirt-free face will help keep your pores open. This will help your skin to breathe better. Follow up with toning that will help tighten the pores. Toning also reduces fine lines to some extent. Lastly, moisturizing the face helps lock in the moisture into the pores, keeping your skin soft and supple. Also, make sure that you apply sunscreen diligently.

2. Exfoliation

Exfoliation is one of the best ways of getting skin that is free from dead cells and blackheads. Make sure that you exfoliate your skin before using a face wash two or three times a week. Use a mild face wash. A harsh one can irritate the skin and give you rashes. You can also use a homemade scrub made of rice flour or whole wheat flour, or a mixture of both to exfoliate the skin.

3. Facial And Hair Spa

Start getting monthly facials from at least six months before the wedding. If you have less time left in hand, opt for a bi-weekly gold facial. Always ask for a patch test before applying any new products on your skin.

For healthy and shiny looking hair, start getting a hair spa done once a month and like the facials, start this treatment at least six months before the wedding. If you do not prefer chemical hair spas, there are many homemade masks that you can use to get some shine in your hair.

4. Clinical Sittings And Homemade Treatments

If you have too many marks or spots on the skin, then clinical sittings will be your gateway to getting a fairer and spot-free skin quickly. Opt for professional treatments for patchy skin, sunburns, and pigmentation. Microdermabrasion treatments from professional aestheticians are also a good fix for scars and blemishes. Start your treatments at least six months before the wedding for fine lines, wrinkles, or even acne.

After the required number of sittings, try out homemade facial packs to maintain the spot-free look. Maintain the glow by preparing some fruit facial packs with mashed strawberries, mashed apples, or mashed papaya. Home beauty tips for brides are the best way to make sure that the effect of the clinical treatment stays.

5. Beautiful Hands And Feet

Keep your hands and feet soft by massaging olive oil on them before going to sleep at night. This will get rid of the dry skin on your hands and feet. During bathing, make sure that you use a pumice stone on your feet.

Polished nails of both hands and feet give an added appeal to your look. You must certainly maintain clean and polished nails through bi-weekly or monthly manicures and pedicures.

6. Hair Removal

Keep yourself well-groomed. This applies to your legs and hands from which you usually remove hair. Keep your eyebrows in shape. Sudden hair removal of any part of the body can give you small cuts or rashes. Whichever process you use for hair removal, maintain that bi-weekly or monthly, as per the requirement.

7. Gym

Avoid crash dieting or aggressive gym schedules 1-2 months before the wedding. It can make you look really tired and crabby. For a toned figure, consult a dietitian and a personal trainer. Start working out at least four months prior to the wedding to achieve effective weight loss, especially in problem areas like the tummy and thighs.

8. Meditate

An effective way to reduce stress and take some me time out is by meditating for at least 15 minutes a day. You will definitely feel calmer.

Try and think positive thoughts. Think about the happy times when this chaotic period will have passed. You will feel serene, and the wedding will feel like a breeze. Inner peace will lead to better wedding snaps too. Trust us!

9. Diet

You must drink enough water to keep your body toxin-free. Aim for at least 8-10 glasses of water. Opt for coconut water or lime water to shed the bloat. Eat a balanced diet consisting of fruits, green vegetables, and protein.

Avoid munching on junks like chips, chocolates, ice creams, or sodas. They lead to bloating and skin problems. It’s ok to have a few cheat days but keep them in check. Opt for healthy and nutritious snacks like fruits and sprouts.

It is essential to provide the body with antioxidants and minerals in order to have healthy and glowing skin. Lack of vitamins or minerals leads to nail and hair breakage and sallow appearance of the skin. For flawless skin, consult your doctor or dietitian to fill any nutritional gaps.

10. Sleep

Sleep is absolutely a must before the wedding. Lack of sleep can give you dark circles. A polished skin, but with dark circles under the eyes, will definitely not look good on your wedding day. So, we advise you to sleep at least 8-10 hours a day.

11. Spa And Massage

This is not absolutely necessary but if you want to take some time off from the wedding stress, then you can visit any reputed spa and get a massage.

12. Maintaining The Glow

Many of us give up on our beauty schedules post the wedding. Here is a question for you – why should you put a time frame on looking gorgeous? You needn’t be at the treatment center as often, but you don’t have to stop entirely either.

After all, everyone deserves a little ‘me time’. You can opt for simple home remedies to aid you in the process of maintaining that ‘new bride glow’.

Some other important suggestions include:

Try to avoid using an untried facial product on the day of the wedding.

Do not tweeze your brows on the wedding day.

Do not skip meals.

If you follow these simple tips, you will surely feel beautiful inside and out. You will look and feel like a million bucks. Our ultimate advice would be that you should try to stay happy, because after all, how we feel inside is what reflects outside.