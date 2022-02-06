Top 10 Soulful Songs of Lata Mangeshkar; Let’s Revisit Her Legacy

Mumbai: World-famous vocalist Lata Mangeshkar, also known as the Nightingale of India or Swar Kokila, passed away in Mumbai on Sunday leaving the nation to mourn. Her silken voice will keep mesmerizing generations to come.

Mangeshkar started her career in 1942 when she recorded her first song for the Marathi film ‘Kiti Hasaal’. In her career spanning over eight decades, Lata Mangeshkar was the playback singer for an extensive list of Hindi films.

Mangeshkar was also the recipient of the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Dadasaheb Phalke Awards. She was also awarded the Legion of Honour, France’s highest civilian award, in 2009. In 1974 Guinness Book of Record listed Lata Mangeshkar as the most recorded artist in the history of Playback Singing.

Interestingly, did you know that Mangeshkar was referred as the “undisputed queen of playback singing” after she recorded the song ‘Tere liye’ for Yash Chopra’s film Veer Zara when she was 75. Despite her age, the finesse, control and range of her voice made the song a superhit. Among her most iconic songs is the patriotic composition ‘Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo’, that commemorates Indian soldiers, martyred in the 1962 Indo-China war.

Lata Ji’s voice is not less than a miracle, she is quite old, but if you listen to her old classic songs and compare them with the Latest hits, You will realize that the voice is the same throughout her 80 Years long career.

Come let’s relive some the top 10 soulful songs of Lata Mangeshkar:

Lag Ja Gale (Woh Kaun Thi)

2. Ajib Dastan Hai Yeh (Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai)

3.

Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na (Ghar)

Bahon Mein Chale Aao (Anamika)

Mera Saaya Saath Hoga (Mera Saaya)

Aap Ki Nazron Ne Samjha (Anpadh)

Hothon Main Aisi Baat (Jewel Thief)

Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna (Guide)

Tune O Rangeele (Kudrat)

Yeh Sama, Sama Hai Ye Pyar Ka (Jab Jab Phool Khile)