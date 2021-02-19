Top 10 Sarpanches Of Odisha To Be Felicitated For Generating Highest Number Of Man-Days

Bhubaneswar: The state government has decided to felicitate the top 10 Sarpanches of Odisha having remarkable contribution in generating highest number of man-days and creating a good number of durable assets under MGNREGS during the current Financial Year 2020-21.

Further, the top performing Sarpanch of 30 Districts (@ 1 per District in respect of man-days generation and creation of durable assets under MGNREGS) will also be felicitated at the District level.

Odisha Government is committed to strengthening the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) which represent to fulfill the aspiration of the people for self-governance. PRIs especially the Gram Panchayats have played a vital role in successful implementation of various social security, poverty alleviation & livelihoods security programmes by way of creating durable & productive assets.

During the Pandemic COV1D-19, Odisha Government made a decentralized COVID-19 Response Task Force. At the Gram Panchayat level, the Sarpanches were vested with the powers of Collectors for enforcement of COV1D-19 regulations.

The State Government took the initiative to operationalise TMCs in each GP under the supervision of the Sarpanch concerned. During this unprecedented crisis, the Gram Panchayats led by the Sarpanches have taken the initiative to provide institutional / home quarantine facility to the returnee migrants and other contact cases.

The Gram Panchayats have shown remarkable efficiency in providing wage employment under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) to all willing workers.

As a result of the all-out efforts of the PRI members especially the Sarpanch and field functionaries, the total man-days generation of the State under MGNREGS has exceeded 18.53 Crore, which is expected to cross 20 Crore by the end of this financial year. A good number of durable assets have been created in the process, which are converted into the livelihoods security of the rural people.

The government has recognised the contribution of the Sarpanches in the successful implementation of the MGNREGS and percolating its benefit to the poorest of the poor during this difficult time.

Therefore, it has been decided to felicitate the top 10 Sarpanches of the State having remarkable contribution in generating the highest number of man-days and creating a good number of durable assets under MGNREGS during the current Financial Year 2020-21.