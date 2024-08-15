Top 10 Road Trips in North East India

Explore seven amazing road trip destinations in North East India, perfect for those seeking both scenic beauty and memorable experiences:

1. Gangtok to Lake Tsomgo | 41 km The road trip from Gangtok to Tsomgo Lake traverses through rugged mountain passes, dense alpine forests, and ethereal landscapes, offering a glimpse into the enchanting beauty of North East India. Best Time to Visit: March to June and October to December.

March to June and October to December. Popularity: Famous for its changing colours, yak rides, and pristine surroundings.

Famous for its changing colours, yak rides, and pristine surroundings. Activities to do: Yak rides, visiting nearby monasteries, enjoying the natural scenery.

Yak rides, visiting nearby monasteries, enjoying the natural scenery. Ideal Route: Gangtok – Lake Tsomgo.

2. Gangtok to Nathula | 58 km This thrilling road trip takes you from the capital city of Sikkim, Gangtok, to the Indo-China border at Nathula Pass. The route offers panoramic views of snow-capped Himalayan mountain ranges, pristine lakes, and rugged terrain, providing an unforgettable experience. Best Time to Visit: March to October.

March to October. Popularity: Known for its strategic importance and breathtaking views.

Known for its strategic importance and breathtaking views. Activities to Do: Visit the Baba Harbhajan Singh Temple, explore the Tsomgo Lake, and witness the border at Nathula Pass.

Visit the Baba Harbhajan Singh Temple, explore the Tsomgo Lake, and witness the border at Nathula Pass. Ideal Route: Gangtok – Nathula.

3. Shillong to Cherrapunji | 59 km The road trip from Shillong to Cherrapunji gives you a wonderful trip experience and also the route offers panoramic views of beautiful mountains, lakes and forests. Best Time to Visit: October to February.

October to February. Popularity: Celebrated for its dramatic cliffs, caves, and culture.

Celebrated for its dramatic cliffs, caves, and culture. Activities to Do: Explore the caves, visit the Nohkalikai Falls, and walk the living root bridges.

Explore the caves, visit the Nohkalikai Falls, and walk the living root bridges. Ideal Route: Shillong – Mawdok – Cherrapunji.

4. Kalimpong to Zuluk | 88 km This route offers a journey through Sikkim’s lesser-known landscapes, featuring winding roads and panoramic views of the Eastern Himalayas. Zuluk itself is a testament to the region’s natural beauty and strategic significance. Best Time to Visit: January to April and August to September.

January to April and August to September. Popularity: Famous for its historical Silk Route connection and the Thambi View Point.

Famous for its historical Silk Route connection and the Thambi View Point. Activities to Do: Witness the Zig-Zag road, visit the Thambi View Point, and explore ancient trade routes.

Witness the Zig-Zag road, visit the Thambi View Point, and explore ancient trade routes. Ideal Route: Kalimpong – Algarah – Zuluk.