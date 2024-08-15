Top 10 Road Trips in North East India
New Delhi: A road trip in North East India unveils a canvas of lush landscapes, unexplored terrains, and a kaleidoscope of cultures.
This region, with its undulating hills, mystical valleys, and vibrant communities, offers a unique adventure for road trippers.
From the serene monasteries to the vibrant markets of Imphal, each journey promises an unforgettable exploration.
Explore seven amazing road trip destinations in North East India, perfect for those seeking both scenic beauty and memorable experiences:
1. Gangtok to Lake Tsomgo | 41 km
The road trip from Gangtok to Tsomgo Lake traverses through rugged mountain passes, dense alpine forests, and ethereal landscapes, offering a glimpse into the enchanting beauty of North East India.
- Best Time to Visit: March to June and October to December.
- Popularity: Famous for its changing colours, yak rides, and pristine surroundings.
- Activities to do: Yak rides, visiting nearby monasteries, enjoying the natural scenery.
- Ideal Route: Gangtok – Lake Tsomgo.
2. Gangtok to Nathula | 58 km
This thrilling road trip takes you from the capital city of Sikkim, Gangtok, to the Indo-China border at Nathula Pass. The route offers panoramic views of snow-capped Himalayan mountain ranges, pristine lakes, and rugged terrain, providing an unforgettable experience.
- Best Time to Visit: March to October.
- Popularity: Known for its strategic importance and breathtaking views.
- Activities to Do: Visit the Baba Harbhajan Singh Temple, explore the Tsomgo Lake, and witness the border at Nathula Pass.
- Ideal Route: Gangtok – Nathula.
3. Shillong to Cherrapunji | 59 km
- Best Time to Visit: October to February.
- Popularity: Celebrated for its dramatic cliffs, caves, and culture.
- Activities to Do: Explore the caves, visit the Nohkalikai Falls, and walk the living root bridges.
- Ideal Route: Shillong – Mawdok – Cherrapunji.
4. Kalimpong to Zuluk | 88 km
This route offers a journey through Sikkim’s lesser-known landscapes, featuring winding roads and panoramic views of the Eastern Himalayas. Zuluk itself is a testament to the region’s natural beauty and strategic significance.
- Best Time to Visit: January to April and August to September.
- Popularity: Famous for its historical Silk Route connection and the Thambi View Point.
- Activities to Do: Witness the Zig-Zag road, visit the Thambi View Point, and explore ancient trade routes.
- Ideal Route: Kalimpong – Algarah – Zuluk.
5. Zuluk to Gangtok | 93 km
Zuluk to Gangtok is an exhilarating adventure through rugged terrain, winding roads, and panoramic mountain views. Zuluk, located in East Sikkim, offers a glimpse into the untouched beauty of the Himalayas, while Gangtok, the capital city, is a vibrant blend of tradition and modernity.
- Best Time to Visit: March to June and September to November.
- Popularity: Buddhist pilgrimage sites, Handicrafts, beatiful landscapes, and Tibetan culture.
- Activities to Do: Visit monasteries, shop for handicrafts and enjoy scenic beauty.
- Ideal Route: Zuluk – Gnathang – Gangtok.
Best Road Trips in North East India: Within 200 km
6. Guwahati to Shillong | 106 km
The road trip from Guwahati, the gateway to North East India, to Shillong, the “Scotland of the East,” is a picturesque journey through lush green landscapes, cascading waterfalls, and quaint villages.
- Best Time to Visit: September to May.
- Popularity: Tribal heritage, nightlife, natural beauty and colonial architecture.
- Activities to Do: Visit Elephant Falls, Shillong Peak, museums, parks, and enjoy the local markets.
- Ideal Route: Guwahati – Nongkhrah – Shillong.
7. Guwahati to Cherrapunji | 154 km
From the urban sprawl of Guwahati to the wettest place on earth, Cherrapunji. This road trip is a journey through cloud-covered hills and mesmerizing waterfalls, with a detour to the culturally rich city of Shillong.
- Best Time to Visit: October to February.
- Popularity: Living root bridges, Nohkalikai Falls, rich culture and scenic landscapes.
- Activities to Do: Trekking to the living root bridges, exploring caves, and waterfall hopping.
- Ideal Route: Guwahati – Shillong – Cherrapunji.
Best Road Trips in North East India: Beyond 300 km
8. Tezpur to Tawang | 327 km
A journey that takes you through the heart of Arunachal Pradesh, offering breathtaking views of the Eastern Himalayas. The route passes through the historic town of Bomdila, before ascending to the mystical town of Tawang.
- Best Time to Visit: March to June and September to November.
- Popularity: Renowned for the Tawang Monastery and the Sela Pass.
- Activities to Do: Monastery visits, trekking, and exploration of war memorials.
- Ideal Route: Tezpur – Bomdila – Tawang.
9. Jorhat to Mechuka | 509 km
Traversing from Jorhat to Mechuka, this trip offers a glimpse into the soul of Arunachal Pradesh. The route is adorned with tea gardens, river valleys, and remote villages, culminating in Mechuka’s serene landscapes.
- Best Time to Visit: March to June and September to November.
- Popularity: Famous for its stunning landscapes and the ancient Samten Yongcha monastery.
- Activities to Do: River rafting, monastery visits, and exploration of local tribal cultures.
- Ideal Route: Jorhat – Dibrugarh – Aalo – Mechuka.
10. Guwahati to Moreh | 595 km
This journey from the bustling city of Guwahati to the border town of Moreh weaves through diverse landscapes, from the Brahmaputra plains to the hilly terrains of Manipur. Experience the cultural amalgamation of Assam and Manipur.
- Best Time to Visit: October to April.
- Popularity: Known for its cultural diversity and the Indo-Myanmar trade.
- Activities to Do: Explore the Kangla Fort, visit the Loktak Lake, and shop at the Moreh Market.
- Ideal Route: Guwahati – Nagaon – Imphal – Moreh.
