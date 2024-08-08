Top 10 Career Options to Consider After 12th Arts

Starting a career journey after completing 12th grade in the Arts can be challenging and confusing. However, the good news is that there are numerous exciting and rewarding career options available after 12th Arts in 2024 and beyond. As the world changes, so do the career opportunities in the arts stream. Consequently, you can make informed and deliberate career choices that are beneficial for your future.

Top 10 Highest-Paying Career Options for Arts Students After 12th

Here’s a list of the highest-paying career options for 12th Arts that you can best consider for 2024:

1. Business Management

Scope: With a Bachelor in Business Management Studies (BMS), you can delve into the essential areas of business and management. It is one of the best career options for 12th-year students. It offers a deep understanding of crucial business principles, covering vital sectors like finance, marketing, and human resources. Moreover, in finance, you’ll learn about financial planning and decision-making. The marketing modules introduce you to effective strategies for reaching target audiences and driving sales. Furthermore, the subject’s human resources component will equip you with recruitment, training, and employee retention skills, preparing you for various roles across different sectors. In a nutshell, this could help make you a valuable asset to employers.

Expected Salary: A fresh business management graduate can expect to earn an annual average of Rs 6,50,000. There is a huge potential for growth and higher pay as one’s experience increases.

Skills/Education Required: Strong analytical and strategic thinking skills are crucial. Furthermore, certifications in specific business domains are also beneficial.

2. Business Administration (BBA)

Scope: BBA graduates are highly sought after across various industries due to their foundational knowledge in business and management. When it comes to marketing, they engage in market research, brand management, and digital marketing. They also create campaigns that effectively drive brand awareness and revenue. BBA holders build and maintain client relationships, utilizing their understanding of customer needs to generate sales and ensure customer loyalty. Furthermore, in administration, graduates oversee and coordinate essential business activities. This contributes to the strategic planning and development of organizations, ensuring that business objectives are efficiently met.

Expected Salary: Entry-level positions offer an average annual pay of around Rs 2,87,686.

Skills/Education Required: Communication and leadership skills are paramount, along with a willingness to understand various business functions.

3. Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA)

Scope: BFA is a versatile degree opening doors to careers in advertising, graphic design, and digital media. In advertising, graduates craft compelling messages to promote brands effectively. Similarly, graphic design roles involve creating engaging visual content for various sectors. Moreover, those in digital media produce captivating digital content like videos and animations. With a BFA, the blend of creativity and technical skills offered makes graduates invaluable in industries relying on visual communication.

Expected Salary: Starting salaries vary from Rs 3,47,453 to Rs 5,07,253 on average, based on location, job position, and field.

Skills/Education Required: Creativity and a strong portfolio are key, with additional courses in specific art forms enhancing one’s prospects.

4. BA LLB

Scope: The BA LLB is an integrated course that leads to careers in law. It also opens avenues in legal consultancy and corporate legal departments. Graduates often find themselves working in law firms, consulting agencies, or in-house legal teams of large corporations. They offer legal advice, draft legal documents, and represent clients in legal proceedings. They provide a crucial service in the upholding and interpretation of the law. With a deep understanding of legal principles and practices, these professionals are equipped to navigate the complex landscape of the legal system efficiently and effectively.

Expected Salary: Starting salaries in law are variable, the average salary is around Rs 7,20,000 per year.

Skills/Education Required: Strong analytical and argumentative skills, along with a deep understanding of legal principles.

5. Journalist

Scope: Journalists play a pivotal role in society, by helping people stay abreast of current affairs to deliver the latest news. They also assess leads, suggest story ideas, and conduct thorough research to make sure their output is unbiased. They work for various media outlets, including newspapers, magazines, television, and online platforms. Journalists not only report facts but also analyze and interpret events, providing the public with insightful and reliable information. Their work often involves interviewing sources, attending events, and investigating stories, thus making each day unique and challenging.

Expected Salary: The national average salary is Rs 2,96,691 per year.

Skills/Education Required: Ethical core, excellent communication, investigative skills, and networking abilities are crucial for this role.

6. Event Manager

Scope: Event managers are instrumental in planning and executing a wide range of events. They bring creative ideas and suggestions to the table to ensure each event’s success. They work closely with clients to understand their vision and requirements and coordinate with vendors and service providers.. Moreover, from weddings and corporate gatherings to concerts and conferences, event managers handle the logistics and operations, ensuring that each event runs smoothly and meets the client’s expectations.

Expected Salary: The national average salary for this role is approximately Rs 3,50,701 per year.

Skills/Education Required: Strong people management, organizational, and communication skills are essential for this role.

7. Graphic Designer

Scope: Graphic Design also makes for some great career options after 12th Arts. They craft visual concepts that inspire, inform, and captivate consumers. They design templates and create images tailored for different businesses, contributing to brand development and identity. Moreover, these professionals collaborate closely with marketing and public relations teams to understand their vision and goals. Their environment helps in ensuring that the visual content aligns with promotional strategies, effectively communicating the intended message.

Expected Salary: The national average salary for this role is around Rs 2,59,571 per year.

Skills/Education Required: Creativity, innovation, excellent IT skills, and attention to detail are vital.

8. Hotel Management

Scope: With the hospitality industry experiencing significant growth, hotel management professionals find themselves in a thriving environment. They take on roles in hotel management, where they oversee the daily operations of a hotel, ensuring guest satisfaction and efficient administration. Additionally, they can venture into event planning, coordination and execution, hospitality and travel consultancy, and planning services to travellers.

Expected Salary: Hotel management graduates earn around Rs 2,94,849 on average per year. This increases with experience and expertise.

Skills/Education Required: Customer service skills and fluency in multiple languages.

9. Interior Designer

Scope: Interior designers play a pivotal role in creating aesthetically pleasing and functional spaces. They develop and execute innovative design solutions that not only meet but often exceed clients’ expectations. Furthermore, these professionals work in a variety of spaces, including homes, offices, and commercial establishments. They reflect the client’s style and needs while also considering the functionality and safety of the space.

Expected Salary: The national average salary for this role is around Rs 3,05,066 per year.

Skills/Education Required: Creativity, sketching skills, and up-to-date knowledge of the latest trends and designs.

10. Teacher

Scope: Teachers are foundational to the educational process, developing and delivering content to facilitate student learning. They monitor students’ progress attentively, providing feedback and assistance as necessary. Beyond the classroom, they engage in planning educational events and activities that enhance the learning experience. Moreover, they are active participants in parent-teacher meetings, collaborating with parents to support student success.

Expected Salary: The national average annual salary for a teacher is approximately Rs 2,82,103.

Skills/Education Required: Outstanding communication, creativity, time management, problem-solving ability, and leadership qualities are crucial for this role.