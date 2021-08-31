Top 10 Benefits of Hydroponic Farming & Its Impact on Agriculture

Bhubaneswar: As standard field farming practices have seen a lot of negative press, Hydroponic systems, which are soil-less, water-based farming processes solve soil erosion from massive water consumption to food-borne illness breakouts.

Rather than using soil for plant nutrition, crops are fed nutrient-rich water, negating a lot of the baggage that comes with soil-based methods.

Hydroponic systems are based on a solution that combines water with a substantial amount of nutrients, which allows for a nutrient-rich solution.

There are some major concerns with field farming today, the primary of which include illness breakouts from food, high amounts of water consumption, and soil erosion.

Saves Space

Plants grown in soil need to spread their roots in order to find water and all the nutrients they need to survive. This means they must be planted a certain distance apart from each other. In hydroponic systems, roots don’t need to spread because water and nutrients are delivered right to them.

Water Conservation

Field farming uses so much water because so much of it is lost. Water evaporates, rolls away, and puddles, making much of it unusable. That’s a lot of waste! Hydroponic systems use about 10 times less water because it’s delivered in a controlled way. Plus, some systems recirculate water, reducing consumption even more!

Fewer Chemicals

While hydroponic systems don’t eradicate pest issues, it does lower the potential of this happening, resulting in less need for pesticides and herbicides. Hydroponic systems are highly controlled so there’s no risk of weeds taking over your garden. As a result, there’s no need for herbicides. Plus, because hydroponic systems are often indoors, pests can’t infiltrate them as easily, so pesticides aren’t necessary.

Faster Growth

Plants grown in hydroponic systems grow 30% to 50% faster than those grown in soil. Crops grow faster in hydroponic systems because they receive an ideal amount of nutrients and, if grown indoors, have less environmentally induced stress (like weather and pests). Some species are faster than others. For example, leafy greens like lettuce and thirsty fruits like tomatoes tend to grow faster in hydroponic systems.

Nutrient Control

Hydroponic systems feed plants a nutrient solution mixed with water, giving the farmer better control over what nutrients their crops soak up. Cultivars grown in soil may need the help of fertilizers to survive. But in hydroponics, the plants are already receiving all the help they need and the right amount of it.

Grow Indoors

Growing indoors comes with its own benefits such as the ability to grow year-round, temperature and climate control, and fewer pests. Hydroponic systems are usually implemented indoors because of the environmental control it offers. With near-perfect growing conditions, plants grow stronger and faster.

Healthier Plants

In hydroponic farming, plants grow healthier than in soil. For one thing, soil-borne diseases aren’t an issue in hydroponics because there is no soil for those diseases to fester and spread in. Plus, plants don’t have to spread their roots out in search of nutrients so they get to spend more energy on growing.

Bigger Yields

Because more plants can be grown in small spaces with hydroponic farming than soil farming, hydroponic systems typically yield more per square foot. Additionally, plants are healthier and grow faster, generating more produce faster. Indoor conditions also allow for year-round growing, regardless of whether or season, so plants’ that continue to produce after the initial harvest can be harvested more times.

No Soil Erosion

Field agricultural practices have eroded half of the soil on Earth in the last 150 years, decreasing the availability of arable land. Hydroponic systems don’t use soil. No soil means no soil erosion. It’s that simple.

No Weeds

Hydroponic systems are not habitable for the seeds of weeds. Weeds need the same things as other plants to sprout, but seeds aren’t typically sowed in hydroponic systems. That way the system can be tailored to the growing phase rather than germination. Since the seeds can’t start germinating, weeds won’t take root and steal your crops’ precious nutrients.