‘Toofan’, the first song of ‘KGF Chapter 2’ finally out

Bengaluru: The first lyrical song titled Toofan from Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 is finally out and it looks every bit intense. Music by Ravi Basrur and lyrics by Shabbir Ahamad, Toofan song gives us a glimpse into Yash’s character as ‘Rocky bhai’ in the film.

The film, which is among the eagerly awaited movies of the year, is scheduled to hit the screens on April 14.

The lyrical music video of ‘Toofan’ is expected to kickstart the month-long countdown to ‘KGF Chapter 2’s release.

The producers of the movie, Hombale Films, have said that this song will set the tone for the second instalment of the KGF franchise. Superstar Yash is back again with the mega canvas action-entertainer, the first part of which went on to emerge as a blockbuster and was the highest grossing Kannada film of all time.

The sequel also promises to carry the legacy ahead and outdo itself with a heavyweight ensemble starcast including Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj. The period action film, written and directed by Prashanth Neel, has been produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films.