Too Early: Orissa HC Quashes PIL Seeking CBI Probe In Minister Naba Das Murder

Cuttack: Days after the Bharatiya Vikash Parishad moved the Orissa High Court (HC) and filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking CBI investigation into the murder of minister Naba Das, the court dismissed the petition in a hearing today stating that there is no need for the interference of the HC as Crime Branch probe is underway. “The hearing of the PIL seeking CBI probe was held today. The honorable court however stated that it is just 11 days since the Crime Branch took over the case and and as investigation is going on, there is no need for the court intervention noww. The case is hereby dismissed,” informed lawyer of BVP Gopal Prasad Jena.

While an investigation by the State Crime Branch is underway into the high-profile murder case, the Bharatiya Vikash Parishad (BVP) had filed a petition seeking a CBI probe into it.

Taking up the petition for hearing, the court today said it will be ‘too early’ to hand over the case to the central probing agency.Notably, the BVP had filed the PIL on February 6 and the State Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, DGP, CBI and the Crime Branch were made respondents to the case.

The Parishad had raised questions on the effectiveness of the Crime Branch’s investigation into the crime as the accused in the case is a policeman. The Parishad had made the state Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, DGP, CBI and the Crime Branch parties in the case.

The High Court, however, said it would not interfere in the matter now as the investigation is in progress by the CB and it is being monitored by a retired High Court judge.

At present, the Crime Branch investigation into the gruesome killing of the minister by sacked ASI Gopal Das is being monitored by retired Orissa High Court judge Justice JP Das.

Notably, the minister was allegedly shot in chest by Gopal Das, a former ASI of police, at Gandhi Chhak in Brajrajnagar area of Jharsuguda district on January 29. The firing took place when the minister alighted from a car to attend an inauguration programme and his supporters were garlanding him.

He was rescued in a critical condition and rushed to the Jharsuguda District Headquarters Hospital for treatment. As his condition deteriorated, the minister was then airlifted to Bhubaneswar, where he was admitted to Apollo Hospital. However, he succumbed to bullet injuries while undergoing treatment at the private hospital.