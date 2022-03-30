Tone Your Buttocks With These Effective Yoga Asanas

New Delhi: Yoga asanas can tone your buttocks into a well-proportioned posterior. The best way to get a shapely butt is to follow a stringent regimen of certain yoga poses. we have listed the yoga asanas that can tone your buttock. Keep reading to learn how to do them!

Salabhasana (Locust Pose)

Salabhasana or the Locust Pose is a pose that looks easy but can be quite difficult to do in the right manner. You must include this pose in your daily workout regimen for some great results. Practice this asana early in the morning on an empty stomach. It is a basic level asana under the Vinyasa style of yoga. Hold the pose for at least 30 to 60 seconds.

Purvottanasana (Upward Plank Pose)

Purvottanasana or the Upward Plank Pose is an asana where you stretch extensively towards the east. Morning is the best time to practice this asana. Keep your stomach empty while you practice this asana. In case practising the asana in the mornings is not possible, you can do it in the evening, but make sure your last meal was 4 to 6 hours ago. Hold the yoga pose, which is a basic level Vinyasa Yoga asana, for about 30 to 60 seconds.

Anjaneyasana (Crescent Pose)

Anjaneyasana or the Crescent Pose is named so as Lord Hanuman, a character in Ramayana, is usually shown in this stance. The pose also looks like a crescent moon, hence the name. Practice the asana in the mornings on an empty stomach or in the evenings after 4 to 6 hours since your last meal. The pose is basic level Vinyasa Yoga. Hold it for at least 15 to 30 seconds during practice.

Virabhadrasana 2 (Warrior 2 Pose)

Virabhadrasana 2 or the Warrior 2 Pose is named after Virabhadra, a mythological character created by Lord Shiva. It is a graceful pose that celebrates the achievements of mythical warriors. Virabhadrasana 2 is a beginner level Vinyasa Yoga pose that works best when practiced in the mornings on an empty stomach. Hold the pose for at least 30 seconds.

Trikonasana (Triangle Pose)

Trikonasana or the Triangle Pose is named so as it resembles a triangle. The pose is a beginner level Vinyasa Yoga asana that works best when held for at least 30 seconds. Unlike many other yoga poses, Trikonasana requires you to keep your eyes open to maintain balance. Practice the asana in the morning on an empty stomach.