Tomatoes at Rs 160/kg in Vizag

Vizag: Tomato prices continue to pinch hole in Indian citizens’ pockets. The price of the vegetable has crossed ₹150 per kg in some cities. This comes as the Centre has maintained that tomato price rise is a seasonal phenomenon and the rates will go down in 15 days. According to several media reports, tomatoes are being sold at ₹160 per kg in Visakhapatnam.

“The price of vegetables has increased a lot. Tomatoes are being sold at ₹150 per kg. Customers are facing a lot of problems due to the price hike. I request the government to intervene and regularise the vegetable prices”, a customer told ANI.

“The price of tomatoes has increased everywhere. Petrol is cheaper than tomatoes now. It has become extremely difficult for us to manage expenses now”, a vegetable buyer told ANI.

According a consumer affairs ministry data, the average all-India retail price was ₹83.29 per kg.