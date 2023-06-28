Tomato at Rs 100/kg; Odisha Food Supplies Minister blames rain

Cuttack: As prices of tomatoes touched a new high across the country, the people of Odisha are also feeling the pinch. An overnight doubling of the price of the vegetable has taken consumers by surprise. An essential vegetable in every kitchen, the price of tomato has skyrocketed from Rs 50 to Rs 100 a kg in less than 24 hours.

Odisha Food Supplies Minister Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak blames rain and said, “Incessant rain has affected farmers as well as the market. Tomatoes are usually procured from Bangaluru. We hope the situation will improve. Action will be taken against pulses hoarders.”

According to Debendra Sahu, Secretary of the Chhatra Bazaar Traders’ Association, the increase in price of tomatoes can be attributed to various factors affecting their production in Karnataka. The primary reason behind this price hike is the adverse impact of rainfall, leading to a significant decrease in tomato yields. As a result, the entire country is heavily reliant on Karnataka as the sole source of tomatoes. Consequently, the demand for tomatoes has exceeded the available supply. This situation is expected to persist for approximately 15 more days until the arrival of the second harvest.