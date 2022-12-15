Tomando Police Station SI Under Vigilance Scanner Over DA Charges

Bhubaneswar: Vigilance sleuths on Thursday carried out simultaneous raids on the residence and properties of SI Abhimanyu Chaudhury on charges of acquisition and possession of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Reportedly, Abhimanyu Chaudhury is posted as SI at Tomando police station.

On the allegation of possession of disproportionate assets by the accused officer, simultaneous house searches are being conducted at three places in Bhubaneswar, including the station officer’s office and a four-storey building in Paikanagar area, said sources.

According to sources, the vigilance team led by three Deputy Superintendent of police (DSP), 11 Inspectors, six Assistant Sub-Inspector(ASI) (ASIs), and other staff are conducting the searches.