Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton are engaged: Reports

New York: Surprise for all fans of Marvel actor Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton.

As per the latest reports in Entertainment Tonight, the couple are engaged after it was seen that Zawe was wearing an engagement ring on the red carpet of British Academy Film Awards.

Reports reveal that they are all set to tie the knot very soon. It is to be noted that Hiddleston and Ashton met on the set of the play ‘Betrayal’, which premiered in London’s West End before they brought it to Broadway.

The couple sparked engagement speculation over the weekend after Ashton, 37, appeared at the 2022 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) wearing a gorgeous ring on her left hand.

Ashton has been wearing the stunning ring, which features a large oval center stone surrounded by a halo of smaller stones, since late last year.

She wore the vintage-looking design while attending the first gala performance of Cabaret At The Kit Kat Club in London in December 2021, and also to the British Fashion Awards in November.