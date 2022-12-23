Kaikala Satyanarayana
Tollywood Veteran Actor Kaikala Satyanarayana Passes Away

By Pragativadi News Service
6

New Delhi: Veteran Tollywood actor Kaikala Satyanarayana passed away at his Jubilee Hills residence in Hyderabad due to an age-related illness. He is 87.

Several members of the South film industry paid tribute to the veteran star. Take A look:

