Tollywood Veteran Actor Kaikala Satyanarayana Passes Away

New Delhi: Veteran Tollywood actor Kaikala Satyanarayana passed away at his Jubilee Hills residence in Hyderabad due to an age-related illness. He is 87.

Several members of the South film industry paid tribute to the veteran star. Take A look:

Grief-stricken by the demise of the

legendary actor Kaikala Satyanarayana garu. He is One of the finest actors Indian cinema has ever seen. My sincere condolences to his family & dear ones. Om Shanti 🙏 — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) December 23, 2022

Deeply saddened to hear the demise of Kaikala Satyanarayana Garu..

His contribution to our film industry will be remembered forever !!

May his soul rest in peace🙏 — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) December 23, 2022

Kaikala Satyanarayana gaaru 💔

One of my favourite actors from golden era of Telugu cinema. Mana intlo Manishi la anipistharu. Legendary body of work. Condolences to family🙏🏼 — Nani (@NameisNani) December 23, 2022

saddened to hear the demise of Kaikala Satyanarayana Garu..

His contribution to our film industry will be remembered forever !!

May his soul rest in peace #kaikalasatyanarayana pic.twitter.com/IXnPbkC1kE — Allu Arjun💙 (@alluarjun341) December 23, 2022

Extremely saddened by the passing away of #KaikalaSatyanarayana garu. I have some very fond memories of working with him. He will be missed. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace 🙏🙏🙏 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) December 23, 2022

Rest in peace

Navarasa Natana Sarvabhouma

Sri Kaikala Satyanarayana garu 🙏 pic.twitter.com/SBhoGATr0y — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) December 23, 2022

