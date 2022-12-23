Tollywood Veteran Actor Kaikala Satyanarayana Passes Away
New Delhi: Veteran Tollywood actor Kaikala Satyanarayana passed away at his Jubilee Hills residence in Hyderabad due to an age-related illness. He is 87.
Several members of the South film industry paid tribute to the veteran star. Take A look:
Grief-stricken by the demise of the
legendary actor Kaikala Satyanarayana garu. He is One of the finest actors Indian cinema has ever seen.
My sincere condolences to his family & dear ones. Om Shanti 🙏
— Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) December 23, 2022
Deeply saddened to hear the demise of Kaikala Satyanarayana Garu..
His contribution to our film industry will be remembered forever !!
May his soul rest in peace🙏
— Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) December 23, 2022
Kaikala Satyanarayana gaaru 💔
One of my favourite actors from golden era of Telugu cinema. Mana intlo Manishi la anipistharu. Legendary body of work. Condolences to family🙏🏼
— Nani (@NameisNani) December 23, 2022
saddened to hear the demise of Kaikala Satyanarayana Garu..
His contribution to our film industry will be remembered forever !!
May his soul rest in peace #kaikalasatyanarayana pic.twitter.com/IXnPbkC1kE
— Allu Arjun💙 (@alluarjun341) December 23, 2022
Extremely saddened by the passing away of #KaikalaSatyanarayana garu. I have some very fond memories of working with him. He will be missed. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace 🙏🙏🙏
— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) December 23, 2022
Rest in peace
Navarasa Natana Sarvabhouma
Sri Kaikala Satyanarayana garu 🙏 pic.twitter.com/SBhoGATr0y
— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) December 23, 2022
