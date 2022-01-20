Tollywood Actor Konchada Srinivas Passes Away 

Mumbai: Telugu Actor Konchada Srinivas has passed away at the age of 47 at a private hospital in Kasibugga in the Srikakulam district on Wednesday.

Reportedly, the actor fell down on the sets of a film’s shoot and got injured in the chest. After that, he had been diagnosed with a heart problem and was been sick.

As per reports, he was then discharged and he headed to meet his family in Srikakulam district to celebrate the festival of Sankranti, marked over the last weekend. However, he started experiencing difficulties during the festive celebrations.

Following his ill-health, he fell unconscious. He was then taken to the hospital again and following a failure in eliciting a response from him, he was declared dead on arrival.

Srinivas had attained fame for portraying numerous characters with negative shades in his career. He had worked predominantly in action-oriented films, where he would be seen in character roles.

He had worked with veteran actor Chiranjeevi in the film Shankar Dada MBBS, a remake of Rajkumar Hirani’s Munnabhai MMBS, which was released in 2004.

He was also one of the members of the cast of Aadi, which was one of the first hits for RRR star Jr NTR. Prema Kavali was another well-known film in his career, which had released in 2011. He reportedly starred in over 50 films and TV shows in his career.