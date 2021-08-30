Tokyo Paralympics: Yogesh Kathuniya Wins Silver In Men’s Discus Throw (F56)

Tokyo: Indian discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya won the silver medal at Tokyo Paralympics with a best throw of 44.38m in men’s F56 category on Monday.

Kathuniya, started the final with a foul throw, then produced 42.84m. It was followed by a couple of more foul throws, then improved to 43.55 and 44.38, which is also his season’s best throw.

Brazil’s Claudiney Batista clinched the gold with a best attempt of 45.59m. Cuba’s Leonardo Aldana Diaz took home the bronze medal with a best attempt of 43.36m.

Yogesh Kathuniya had won the Bronze Medal in World Para Athletics Championship, Dubai 2019.