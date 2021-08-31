Tokyo Paralympics: Singhraj Adhana Lands Bronze in 10m Air Pistol Final

Tokyo: Indian shooter Singhraj Adhana finished with the bronze medal in the P1 men’s 10m air pistol SH1 final at the Tokyo Paralympics on Tuesday.

Singhraj’s total score in the final was 216.8 which saw him finish in the third position to add to India’s medal tally. For Singhraj, the start in the qualification round was also good as he accumulated 95 and 97 in the first two series. A 93 in third landed him in trouble but soon he came back with a 95. A 92 in the second last series was followed by a brilliant 97, as Singraj was just able to squeeze into the final.

India’s Manish Narwal finished at the 7th position in the final.