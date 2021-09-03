Tokyo Paralympics: Prachi Yadav finishes 8th in final of women’s canoe sprint

Tokyo: Prachi Yadav finished at the 8th place in Women’s VL2 200m final canoe sprint at the Sea Forest Waterway at the Tokyo Paralympics.

In a pool of eight competitors, Yadav finished last with timing of 1:07.239. Great Britain’s Emma Wiggs won the gold with a brilliant finish of 57.028, she was followed by Australia’s Susan Seipel with 1:01.481. ANpther British lady, Jeanette Chippington, won bronze clocking 1:02.149.

Hailing from Bhopal, Prachi Yadav turned heads around as she qualified for the Women’s VL2 200m final sprint at the Sea Forest Waterway in Japan.