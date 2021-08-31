Tokyo Paralympics: Mariyappan Thangavelu Clinches Silver, Sharad Kumar Settles For Bronze

Tokyo: Tokyo Paralympics day seven has become another lucky day for India as para-athletes Mariyappan Thangavelu and Sharad Kumar bagged two medals in the Men’s High Jump T63 event on Tuesday.

While Mariyappan won a silver medal, Sharad Kumar took the bronze in the event. With Mariyappan Thangavelu and Sharad Kumar winning silver and bronze, India took its medal tally to 10 at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Mariyappan Thangavelu and Sam Grewe were involved in an intense battle for gold medal after clearing the mark of 1.86m even as rain affected the conditions at the Olympic Stadium.

Meanwhile, USA’s world record holder Sam Grewe won the gold medal with a best jump of 1.88m.

While Mariyappan failed to clear the mark of 1.88m in three attempts, Grewe cleared the mark in his final attempt. Notably, Mariyappan had won the Rio Paralympics gold with a best jump of 1.89m.