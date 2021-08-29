Tokyo Paralympics: India’s Nishad Kumar Wins Silver In High Jump

Tokyo: India’s Nishad Kumar clinched a silver medal in the high jump event at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics here on Sunday.

Nishad jumped 2.06m in Men’s High Jump T47 Final to earn India’s second medal of the day.

USA’s Roderick Townsend and Dallas Wise won gold and bronze medals respectively. Townsend made the jump of 2.15m while Wise recorded a jump of 2.06 m.

Nishad and Wise both finished on the same mark, but Nishad had crossed the 2.02 mark in his first attempt while Wise took two, as a result, Nishad won silver.