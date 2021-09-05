Tokyo Paralympics Closing Ceremony: Avani Lekhara Leads Record-Breaking Indian Contingent

Tokyo: Tokyo Paralympics double medal winner shooter Avani Lekhara ed the Indian contingent by carrying the tri-colour during the Closing Ceremony of the Paralympic Games on Sunday.

A total of 11 members of the Indian contingent attended the Closing Ceremony.

The closing ceremony was entitled “Harmonious Cacophony” and involved both able-bodied actors and others with disabilities. The theme was described by organizers as a “world inspired by the Paralympics, one where differences shine.”

India’s 54-member contingent created history at the Tokyo Paralympics to win 19 medals, their best-ever tally in a single edition of the Paralympics by far. With as many as 5 gold medals, 8 silver medals and 6 bronze medals, finishing inside the top 25 at the Para Games in the Japanese capital.

India finished inside the top 25 in the medal table at the Tokyo Paralympics, going past their previous best by 15 medals.