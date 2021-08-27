Tokyo Paralympics: Bhavina Patel Storms Into Semi-Finals In Table Tennis

Tokyo: With a stunning win over world No. 2 Borislava Rankovic, Table Tennis player Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel on Friday stormed into the semi-finals of the women’s event in Tokyo Paralympics.

Patel beat Rio Olympic Gold medalist Borislava Rankovic 11-5, 11-6, 11-7 in just 18 minutes and is now just a win away from assuring India of its first medal at the Paralympic Games.

The seasoned paddler had earlier defeated Great Britain’s Megan Shackleton in a thrilling Group A match 3-1.

She saved a game point in the 3rd game to win it 17-15. She took the match 11-7, 9-11, 17-15, 13-11 in 41 minutes.

Patel made a strong start to the first game but slipped to a close defeat in the 2nd game. She held her nerves in a thrilling 3rd game before taking the match against her Great Britain opponent.