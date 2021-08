Tokyo Paralympics: Avani Lekhara scripts history to win Gold in women’s 10m AR Standing SH1 Final

Tokyo: India’s Avani Lekhara scripted history to win Gold in women’s 10m AR Standing SH1 Final event at the Tokyo Paralympics.

She bagged her first gold in Para Shooting in 10m AR Standing SH1 Final with a score of 249.6 creating Paralympic Record & equalling the World Record.

Indian shooter Avani Lekhara on Monday morning moved into the finals of women’s 10m Air Rifle standing SH1 in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics.