Tokyo Paralympics: Archer Rakesh Kumar makes quarterfinal exit

Tokyo: Indian challenge in the compound men’s open archery ended after fancied Rakesh Kumar lost to former world champion Xinliang Ai of China in a tight quarterfinal battle at the Paralympic Games.

Kumar missed out on semi-final berth by a whisker as he faced a 143-145 defeat at the hands of China’s Ai Xinliang.

Indian athlete started off with a score of 29 in the first round however, Xinliang registered 30 in the same essay to take the charge.

The Chinese athlete then maintained his lead throughout the game as Rakesh lost the match 143-145 to bow out of the showpiece event.

Earlier in the day, Rakesh defeated Marian Marecak of Slovakia 140-137 to win his 1/8 elimination match.