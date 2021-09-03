Tokyo Paralympics: Archer Harvinder Singh Advances To Quarter-Finals

Tokyo: Indian archer Harvinder Singh on Friday inched closer to clinch another medal as he advanced to the quarter-final of men’s individual recurve at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics on Friday.

Winning the match by the finest of margins in the shoot-out, Harvinder defeated Bato Tsydendorzhiev 6-5. He staged a comeback in the game as he won the third set after losing the two initial essays.

Continuing the winning momentum, Harvinder scripted a win in the fourth set as well. However, the fifth set between the two archers ended in a tie and a shoot-off was staged to decide the winner.