Tokyo: Bhavina Patel bagged silver as she lost 7-11, 5-11, 6-11 to World No. 1 Ying Zhou of China in the final of the class 4 women’s singles table tennis event of Tokyo Paralympics.

In fact, Bhavina had lost to her Chinese opponent in straight games in her first match in Tokyo Paralympics in the group stage, the only opponent she could not beat in the whole tournament.