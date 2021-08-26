Tokyo Paralympics 2020: India’s results at a glance

India have sent their largest contingent ever to the Tokyo Paralympics, with 54 athletes competing in nine disciplines. Here are the results and scores of Indian athletes and players at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Table Tennis

August 25

Women’s singles Class 3 Group D: Sonal Patel 2-3 Li Quan (CHN)

Women’s singles Class 4 Group A: Bhavina Patel 0-3 Zhou Ying (CHN)

August 26 (Bhavina Patel qualified for round of 16)

Women’s singles Class 4 Group A: Bhavina Patel 3-1 Megan Shackleton (GBR)

Women’s singles Class 3 Group D: Sonal Patel 1-3 Lee Mi Gyu Quan (KOR)

India’s Tokyo Paralympics campaign got underway on August 25, with table tennis players Sonal Patel and Bhavina Patel competing in the group stages of the women’s singles class 3 and class 4 respectively.