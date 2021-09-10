Tokyo Paralympic Gold Medalist Pramod Bhagat Returns Home To Hero’s Welcome

Bhubaneswar: Indian para shuttler Pramod Bhagat, who won a gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics, returned to Odisha to a hero’s welcome at the Biju Patnaik International Airport, on Friday.

The para-shuttler clinched a historic gold medal for the country in the Badminton Men’s Single SL3 in the Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games.

State Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera and Secretary R Vineel Krishna along with other officials received the player at the airport.

The Indian shuttler will be facilitated with the case prize at a special function at the Kalinga Stadium here today.

To boost the morale of the athletes, the Odisha government had earlier declared cash rewards for Paralympians who would win gold, silver, and bronze in their respective categories. Following the announcement, the government has awarded Pramod with a cash price of Rs 6 crore.

Bhagat is the first Indian to win a gold in the men’s singles SL3 category. Badminton has been introduced in the Paralympics for the first time.