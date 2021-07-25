Tokyo Olympics: World No.1 Ashleigh Barty Crashes Out In First Round

Tokyo: World no. 1 Ashleigh Barty crashed out in the opening round of the Olympic women’s singles tennis tournament on Sunday.

She lost to Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo with 6-4, 6-3 scoreline.

Barty, the reigning Wimbledon champion, dropped serve twice in each set as 48th-ranked Sorribes Tormo made just five unforced errors to the Australian’s 27 to earn a shock win.

While Barty’s bid to become the first Australian singles gold medallist in tennis ended prematurely, she and partner Storm Sanders are through to the second round of the women’s doubles.