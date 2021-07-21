Tokyo Olympics: World Leaders From 15 Nations To Attend Opening Ceremony

New Delhi: Leaders from around 15 countries are expected to attend the opening ceremony of the COVID-hit Tokyo Olympics, scheduled to be held on Friday.

The decision to limit the number of attendees during the opening ceremony at the National Stadium here was taken in view of the organisers’ efforts to control the raging COVID-19 pandemic, said Chief Cabinet Secretary of Japanese government Katsunobu Kato.

According to Kato, around 70 cabinet-level officials are also set to visit Japan, adding that there is still uncertainty over the number of VIPs attending the opening ceremony.

World leaders who have already promised their attendance in the opening ceremony are French President Emmanuel Macron, Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene and US first lady Jill Biden among others.

But the rising cases of coronavirus in Japan has forced many leaders to cancel their visits for the sport’s showpiece event.