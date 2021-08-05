Tokyo Olympics: Vinesh Phogat Loses To Belarus’ Vanesa Kaladzinskaya In Quarter-Final

Tokyo: Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat suffered a massive defeat at the Olympic Games after being pinned by Belarus’ Vanesa Kaladzinskaya in the 53kg quarterfinals here on Thursday.

Vinesh got a solid beginning in the first round however the quarterfinals finished all expectations of a gold medal from the 26-year-old.

Vanesa, the reigning European champion, executed her strategy perfectly as Vinesh could not find a way to wriggle out of Vanesa’s headlocks.

Vinesh used all her might but Vanesa’s defence would not crumble. Even the famous double-leg attack that Vinesh has used to get herself into position to pin her rivals, did not result in points.

Now if the Belarusian does not make the final, Vinesh’s Olympic campaign will end in another heart-breaking exit.